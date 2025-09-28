From Bihar to World Champion: Shailesh Kumar’s golden leap in New Delhi

Shailesh Kumar delivered an electrifying start to one of the biggest para events, the World Para Athletics Championships, in front of the home crowd in New Delhi.

The 25-year-old produced a stunning performance to claim gold in the High Jump T42/63 category, defeating Paralympic champion Ezra Fench of the USA.

"I haven't done anything special, but the crowd here was very good and gave me great support from the stands, which boosted my confidence," Shailesh said, crediting the spectators for his landmark victory over Ezra.

Shailesh not only clinched the gold but also set a new personal best of 1.91m, despite the hot and humid Delhi conditions.

"The weather here was much hotter compared to Bengaluru, where we were training earlier. But we arrived 10 days before the tournament to adapt to the conditions," he explained.

"I even tried for 1.94m, but it didn’t happen today because of the heat. In the next competitions, we will cross that mark as well," he added with determination.





The Journey of World Champion Shailesh Kumar

Hailing from the small town of Jamui in Bihar, Shailesh has set a new benchmark for aspiring athletes, showing that it’s possible to become a world champion by fighting through adversity.

"I belong to a small town in Bihar where sports facilities weren’t great, so I started competing in able-bodied events and even won a gold medal at the Bihar Sub-Junior Nationals in 2016," Shailesh recalled.

"One day, a friend told me about para sports. I decided to give it a try and met many para athletes who explained the different categories to me. That’s how my para journey began," he said, crediting a friend’s advice for opening a new path.

His persistence paid off when he caught the attention of national selectors, especially after winning the Junior World title in Nottwil, Switzerland, in 2019.

"After my Junior World title, I was selected by SAI Gandhinagar. They called me and said they would take care of my stay and other necessities," Shailesh said.

"I thought I should at least give it a try. The facilities were excellent, and now I’ve been an NCOE Gandhinagar athlete since 2019," he added.

A Tough battle with the demons of Paris's Heartbreak

This was Shailesh’s first major tournament since the Paris Paralympics, where he endured the heartbreak of a fourth-place finish—a major setback in his career.

"I prepared well for the Paris Paralympics, but finishing only fourth was very demotivating. The Paralympics is a huge event that comes only once every four years," he said.

"When I got home, my family told me not to put too much pressure on myself. They asked me to enjoy the experience, take a short break, and return to training after some time," he shared, crediting his family for helping him regain focus.

"I took a short break, but still struggled mentally. After about two and a half months, I started again from ground zero and began working towards my target of the World Championships this year," he explained, reflecting on his comeback.

This triumph marks Shailesh’s second World Championships medal, adding to his 2023 silver, and signals the start of a new Paralympic cycle filled with promise. With renewed strength and confidence, the high jumper is now aiming for even greater heights.