Saurabh Sharma clinches two gold in World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Saurabh Sharma from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district clinched two gold medals in the ongoing World Para Athletics Grand Prix in the Nottwil city of Switzerland.



Saurabh, a student of the National Drishti Divyangjan Empowerment Institute in Dehradun, won the 1500-metre and 5000-metre races in the T12 category, which refers to track athletes with a visual impairment.

Saurabh, who hails from Ropa Khayah village of Nadaun area in Hamirpur district, had earlier won seven gold medals at the national level.

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix started on June 6 and will conclude on June 9.

"Saurabh started his sports journey from a young age and today he has also fulfilled his dream of representing India and winning a medal for the country," Sharma's elder brother Vikas was quoted as saying to PTI.

Saurabh's coach Naresh Singh Nayal is also happy with his ward's latest feat. Naresh said Saurabh worked hard in Dehradun and the result is there for everyone to see.

Saurabh's father Pradeep Sharma said, "We are very happy that our boy made the country proud on the foreign land. To reach this level, he worked really hard. He first played at the state level and then at the national level where he won seven medals. Now, I request our government to help my boy so that he can make further progress in his career."