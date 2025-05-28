Roma European Para Archery Cup: Rakesh Kumar advances to compound final

Indian para-archers had a good start to their second competition of the year as three players made it to the individual medal matches at the Roma European Para-Archery Cup in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday.

Paralympic Medalist Rakesh Kumar and Dhanna Ram Godara moved to the gold medal matches in men's compound and recurve categories, respectively. Meanwhile, Pooja will fight for bronze in women's recurve.

The third-seeded Rakesh took down Australia's Jonathan Milne in the semi-final with a scoreline of 146-145. He will now fight for the title against European Champion British archer, Nathan Macqueen.

Meanwhile, Dhanna Ram progressed to his first-ever final on the International circuit, having a close 6-4 win over South Korea's Geonhwi Kwak in the semi-final of the men's recurve category.

He will take on Cameron Radigon of Great Britain in the summit clash on 31st May.

🇨🇿 Čeští para lukostřelci válí na Evropském poháru v Itálii!



🏆 Po úspěšných kvalifikacích přichází na řadu týmové a individuální eliminace. Podaří se někomu z našich reprezentantů vystřílet si umístění na stupních vítězů?



👏 Pojďte s námi fandit!



📷 World Archery pic.twitter.com/bPniO0Efk7 — Český paralympijský tým (@paralympicsCZ) May 28, 2025

In the women's recurve, Pooja lost her semi-final (1-7) against Poland's Milena Olszweska and will now take on Great Britain's Helen Courgquin in the bronze medal match on 30th May.

No medal in women's compound individual

India had a poor outing in the women's compound individual elimination round as no archer managed to make it to the semi-final of the competition.

The Paralympic medalist Sheetal Devi had a heartbreak in her round of 16 match against Italian archer, Eleonora Sarti, where she missed her one arrow in the final series and lost the match 124-133.

Meanwhile, Jyoti and Sukhdeep Kur also had early exits in pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinals matches, respectively.