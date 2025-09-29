Rinku Hooda wins Gold, Sundar Singh Gurjar takes Silver in Men’s F46 Javelin at World Para Athletics 2025

India celebrated a landmark double podium at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi on Monday, as Rinku Hooda captured gold and Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed silver in the men’s F46 javelin throw.

Rinku, competing in his first World Championships final, delivered a winning effort of 66.37m to break the 10-year-old championship record. Gurjar, the reigning world record holder, followed closely with a best throw of 64.76m to secure silver, underscoring India’s dominance in the event.

Cuba’s Guillermo Varona Gonzalez earned bronze with 63.34m, while India’s Ajeet Singh finished fourth with 61.77m.

The F46 classification includes athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power, or limited arm movement who compete in a standing position.

With Hooda’s gold, India’s medal count at the championships rose to two gold, two silver, and one bronze.

Other Indian competitors produced strong performances on the day, with Ayush Verma placing fifth in the men’s F53 shot put with a personal best of 7.23m, Ravi Rongali finishing sixth in the men’s shot put with a season-best 10.10m, and Dayawanti taking fourth in the women’s F64 discus throw with a personal best of 27.94m.

The historic 1-2 finish in javelin further cements India’s rising stature in global para athletics, showcasing both depth and record-breaking talent on home soil.