No Paralympics gold-defense for Pramod Bhagat

Para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat, who had won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic games has been handed an 18-month suspension for a whereabout failure, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday.

The suspension would mean that Pramod Bhagat will not be able to defend his gold medal at the upcoming Paralympic Games at Paris.

BWF release a statement that highlighted the breach.

"In 1 March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months."

Bhagat has filed an appeal against this decision to the CAS Appeals Division and on 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed the para-shuttler’s appeal which meant the CAS Anti-Doping Division’s decision delivered on 1 March 2024 was upheld.

The period of ineligibility is now in effect and this means that Pramod Bhagat will not be able to compete at the Paralympic Games at Paris later this month.

A loss for the Paralympic contingent

Speaking to PTI Gaurav Khanna, the Indian para-badminton head coach, expressed regret.

"It is extremely sad and unfortunate. He was a sure shot medal for India at the Paralympics but he is a fighter and I am sure he will come back stronger."

Bhagat had contracted polio at the age of five is currently the World No.3 in the SL3 category. Also, he is a two-time gold-medalist at the Asian Games.

This is an extremely unfortunate turn of events for the Para-Badminton community in India as Pramod Bhagat had won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in men's singles SL3 category, beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final.