Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam become the World No.1in the men's double

After Winning the gold medal recently in Brazil Para-Badminton International seasonal, Indian Para-shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam became the top-ranked duo in the world in the men's doubles category in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF)ranking released on Wednesday.

Both Pramod and Sukant have been playing together for the last eight months in the men's doubles SL-3 -SL-4 category and have been performing constantly at the world level winning the gold medal in the last three tournaments.

"I am really happy to be world No.1 again with Sukant Kadam as both I and Sukant have put in a lot of effort and have been working hard to reach where we have reached. This is just the start and we are looking to build upon what we have achieved and reach for more glory and medals for India," Pramod told the media during an interaction.

Feeling super proud on our performance and will keep doing our best 🇮🇳 https://t.co/uLLa9C50g9 — Sukant Kadam (@sukant9993) April 19, 2023

Talking to the media, Sukant told, "The hard work has paid off and this is just the beginning. We plan to continue our great form in upcoming tournaments becoming world No.1 will motivate us to work harder and double our efforts in practice. There are a few more areas where we need to work and the focus will be on these."

They both will be now preparing for upcoming tournaments like Thailand Para-Badminton International 2023 and Bahrain Para-Badminton International 2023

