Pramod Bhagat wins double gold at Spanish Para Badminton 2026

India delivered a dominant performance at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2026 in Vitoria, with Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat leading the charge with two gold medals and a silver, while Sukant Kadam secured a gold and a silver.

Bhagat claimed gold in the Men’s Singles SL3 category after defeating compatriot Nitesh Kumar in a three-game final. He took the opening game 21-17 before Nitesh levelled the match with a 21-10 win. Bhagat regained control in the decider, closing it out 21-18 to secure the title.

He added a second gold in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 alongside Manisha Ramdass. The Indian pair recovered from a first-game loss to beat Brazil’s Rogerio Junior Xavier de Oliveira and Edwarda De Oliveira Dias 13-21, 21-12, 21-19.

Bhagat also finished with a silver medal in Men’s Doubles SL3-SU5, partnering Sukant Kadam, as they went down to fellow Indians Nitesh Kumar and Ruthick Ragupathi in the final.

Kadam shines in singles as India secures multiple medals

Sukant Kadam produced a composed performance to win gold in the Men’s Singles SL4 final, defeating Korea’s Cho Nadan in straight games 21-16, 21-17.



“This tournament was a true test of patience and resilience. The singles final was very intense, and I had to dig deep after losing the second set. I’m happy with the way I stayed composed in crucial moments. Winning two golds here gives me great confidence moving forward,” Bhagat said.



“I felt in control throughout the match and was able to execute my game plan well. This gold reflects the hard work I’ve been putting in, and I’m motivated to build on this momentum in the upcoming tournaments,” Kadam added.



India’s medal haul extended across categories, with Nitesh Kumar winning silver and Jagdish Dilli bronze in Men’s Singles SL3. In Women’s Singles SU5, Manisha Ramdass clinched gold, while Thulasimathi Murugesan secured silver.