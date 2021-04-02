Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam sail into semifinals of Dubai Para Badminton Tournament

World no 1 Pramod Bhagat and world no 5 Sukant Kadam sailed into the semifinals of the Dubai para-badminton tournament after winning their respective matches.

In the SL3 category, Bhagat showed why he is the top ranked in the world with a strong performance against Indonesian Ukun Rukaendi, taking 44 minutes to emerge 21-16 21-13 winner.

Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli (Source: BWF)

In the SL3 category, participants usually have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking/running balance. Bhagat will play Muhammad Huzairi Abdul Malek of Malaysia in the semifinals.

Day 3⃣ – 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙠𝙝 𝙃𝙖𝙢𝙙𝙖𝙣 𝙗𝙞𝙣 𝙍𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙙 𝘼𝙡 𝙈𝙖𝙠𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙢 3𝙧𝙙 𝘿𝙪𝙗𝙖𝙞 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙖 𝘽𝙖𝙙𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ 🇦🇪



Bhagat has partnered Manoj Sarkar (SL4) in the men's doubles and will play against Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee in the semifinals. In the SL4 category, players have impairment in one or both lower limbs and minimal impairment in walking/running balance, but better compared to SL3. He is also in the mixed doubles quarterfinals alongside Palak Kohli.



Sukant Kadam (Source: BWF)

Kadam, in SL4 category, stormed into the semifinals with a comfortable win over Muhammad Norhilmie Mohd Zainudin from Malaysia. Kadam started off slowly but as the game progressed, he became more confident and won 21-17 21-8. Kadam will be playing Marcel Adam of Germany in his last-four clash.

