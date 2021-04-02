Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Para Sports

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam sail into semifinals of Dubai Para Badminton Tournament

World no 1 Pramod Bhagat and world no 5 Sukant Kadam sailed into the semifinals of the Dubai para-badminton tournament

Pramod Bhagat
X

Pramod Bhagat (Source: BWF)

By

Press Trust of India

Updated: 2021-04-02T19:21:13+05:30

World no 1 Pramod Bhagat and world no 5 Sukant Kadam sailed into the semifinals of the Dubai para-badminton tournament after winning their respective matches.

In the SL3 category, Bhagat showed why he is the top ranked in the world with a strong performance against Indonesian Ukun Rukaendi, taking 44 minutes to emerge 21-16 21-13 winner.

Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli (Source: BWF)

In the SL3 category, participants usually have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking/running balance. Bhagat will play Muhammad Huzairi Abdul Malek of Malaysia in the semifinals.

Bhagat has partnered Manoj Sarkar (SL4) in the men's doubles and will play against Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee in the semifinals. In the SL4 category, players have impairment in one or both lower limbs and minimal impairment in walking/running balance, but better compared to SL3. He is also in the mixed doubles quarterfinals alongside Palak Kohli.

Sukant Kadam (Source: BWF)

Kadam, in SL4 category, stormed into the semifinals with a comfortable win over Muhammad Norhilmie Mohd Zainudin from Malaysia. Kadam started off slowly but as the game progressed, he became more confident and won 21-17 21-8. Kadam will be playing Marcel Adam of Germany in his last-four clash.

Pramod Bhagat Para Badminton 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X