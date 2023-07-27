Para Shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam qualify for Asian Para Games

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam were among the leading Indian shuttlers who booked a place for the upcoming Asian Para Games scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The trials for the same were conducted at Greater Noida between July 24 to 26.

Pramod Bhagat had a triple delight as he booked his spot in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, while Sukant sealed his place in singles and doubles.

In the singles SL3 category, Paralympic gold medallist Pramod dominated the trials winning four out of his five matches. In doubles, Pramod and his partner Sukant won three out of their four matches to seal their spots.

Triple delight as I have secured spot in 3 events at Asian Para Games 2023. #AsianParaGames #Paris🎯 #ParaBadminton pic.twitter.com/9gKITxxC5l — Pramod Bhagat (@PramodBhagat83) July 26, 2023

In mixed doubles, Pramod and Manisha Ramadas won five of their six games to make the cut.



On the other hand, world No. 3 Sukant won three out of his five matches to seal his spot in the singles SL4 category. "I am happy to have sealed all 3 spots for the Asian Para Games. It's been a very exciting and competitive few days. All I am thinking about is recovery and focus for next week 4 Nations International at England," Pramod said.

Sukant added: "There were some close matches in the trials, I am happier to have pulled out my spot. I am really happy with my performance and will start training with the Asian Para Games in mind."

Among others, Nitesh Kumar, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun, Manasi Joshi, Manisha Ramadas, Thulasimathi Murugesan, and Krishna Nagar also made the cut.