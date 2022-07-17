Pramod Bhagat wins silver; Nithya bags gold at 4 Nations Para Badminton

India's Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan won the women's singles SH6 class, while world number one Pramod Bhagat finished runners-up in men's singles SL3 in the 4 Nations Para Badminton International in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday.



Nithya beat Rachel Choong of England 21-14 18-21 21-7 in a 32-minute final, while Bhagat went down 17-21 9-21 to England's Daniel Bethell in the summit clash.

"I am disappointed with my performance, I tried everything possible but couldn't Execute. Daniel was playing very well. This loss will motivate me to perform better in the upcoming tournaments," Bhagat said in a release.

Mixed doubles pairing of Chirag Baretha and Mandeep Kaur also settled for silver after losing 14-21 18-21 to France's Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the finals of SL3-SU5 classification.



