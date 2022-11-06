Pramod Bhagat, Manisha Ramadass crowned Para-Badminton World Champions

Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass won their respective finals in straight games as India claimed two gold medals at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships on Sunday.

Taking the court first, Bhagat defeated compatriot Nitesh Kumar 21-19 21-19 in 53 minutes to clinch the gold medal in the men's singles SL3 event.

17-year-old Manisha then capped a dream debut when she beat Mamiko Toyoda of Japan 21-15 21-15 to emerge champion in the women's singles SU5 category.

However, the pair of Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar had to be content with a silver medal in the men's doubles SL3-SL4 event. The Indian duo squandered a game advantage to lose 21-14 18-21 13-21 against Hikmat Ramdani and Ukun Rukaendi of Indonesia.