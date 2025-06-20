PCI unveils logo and mascot for World Para Athletics Championships 2025

Marking a significant milestone in India’s para-sport journey, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) officially launched the logo and mascot for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Friday.

The ceremony also kicked off the ‘100 Days to Go’ countdown for the highly anticipated global event.

The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships will be the 12th edition of this global event and the first time India will be hosting this prestigious event

India becomes only the fourth Asian nation to host the tournament, following Qatar (Doha 2015), the UAE (Dubai 2019), and Japan (Kobe 2024). The championships will be held from September 27 to October 5, 2025, featuring 186 medal events including 101 for men, 84 for women, and 1 mixed event.

Viraaj - The Mascot

Viraaj, a spirited young elephant equipped with a blade prosthesis, will be the mascot for the Championships.

He symbolises resilience, hope, and unwavering strength, and also reflects the spirit of para-athletes and the transformative power of sport.

Meanwhile, the vibrant logo blends elements of India’s rich cultural heritage, the essence of para athletics, and the dynamic identity of New Delhi as the host city.

Meet Viraaj – the official mascot of the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships! 🦁💫

A symbol of strength, resilience & pride, Viraj represents the fearless spirit of para-athletes.

Meet Viraaj – the official mascot of the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships!

A symbol of strength, resilience & pride, Viraj represents the fearless spirit of para-athletes.

Let the roar of champions begin!

This event in new Delhi was attended by several dignitaries, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, PCI Chief Patron and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed pride in the national capital being chosen as the host city. “It is a privilege for Delhi to host an event that honours courage, talent, and the limitless potential of human spirit. The logo and mascot are a beautiful reflection of India’s heart and the strength of para sports. We are committed to making New Delhi 2025 a benchmark for inclusivity and sporting excellence.”

Kangana Ranaut, who has been named the Brand Ambassador for the 2025 Championships, called the mascot more than just a symbol. “Viraaj carries a powerful message of confidence and representation. I am honoured to support an event that uplifts stories of inspiration and determination.”

Vanathi Srinivasan praised the unveiling as a moment of both visual appeal and emotional resonance. “In these 100 days ahead, we stand on the brink of history. This celebration is for every para athlete who defines courage and perseverance.”

One of the most engaging Championships'

Paul Fitzgerald, Head of World Para Athletics, commended the PCI’s preparations, calling New Delhi 2025 “one of the most engaging and inclusive championships ever envisioned.” He added, “India’s energy and PCI’s vision are truly inspiring. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Devendra Jhajharia, PCI President and two-time Paralympic gold medallist in javelin, emphasized the scale and significance of the event: “More than 100 countries are going to be participating. This is a massive opportunity for India to showcase its capability to host a grand event like this on the global stage.”

He also provided updates on the preparations, revealing that the athletics track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is being relaid, and that the venue will be ready a month in advance. “I visited the stadium just three days ago. Everything is on track.”