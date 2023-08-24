World Para Powerlifting C'ships: Parmjeet Kumar wins India's first ever gold at senior level

Two years after winning the historic bronze medal, Parmjeet Kumar became the first Indian to win the gold in Senior Worlds after he emerged victorious in the men’s - 49kg Total event, at the Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships.

Parmjeet’s historic milestone, which also meant his elevation from bronze to gold at Worlds, came a day after Honey Dabas clinched the first ever gold in Junior Worlds at the Hilton Dubai- Al Habtoor City.

Demonstrating strength and determination, the 31-year-old from Punjab successfully lifted weights of 150 kg, 155 kg, and 157 kg, achieving a total of 462 kg, enough to outshine his Colombian competitor, Morales Gonzalez, who secured the silver medal with a total lift of 444 kg.

𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐣𝐞𝐞𝐭, 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 🇮🇳



Heartiest congratulations to Para-Powerlifter Parmjeet Kumar on being crowned the 𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒍𝒅 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒐𝒏 in the Senior Men's -49kg category



Expressing his happiness, Paramjeet said the medal was the result of several years of hard work. “I am very happy to get the gold in the Total category. Due to a recent injury in my shoulder, I didn’t go for higher weights but was happy to have all the three clear lifts. This is a big motivation as we look ahead to the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.”



After Wednesday’s performance, Parmjeet sat in the sixth place of the Paris 2024 Qualification rankings. Top eight players in the rankings until June 2024 qualify for Paris 2024.

J.P. Singh, the chief coach, attributed the team's success to their collaborative effort, highlighting the significance of teamwork in achieving these remarkable medal wins.

The individual gold medal was won by reigning Asian Para Games champion Le Van Cong from Vietnam lifting 176kg, just kg above the Paralympic champion from Jordan Omar Qarada (175).

More than 500 powerlifters from 80 nations are competing in the World Championships, which is held for the third time in the Emirate city of Dubai.