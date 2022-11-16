Paraplegic Indian soldiers shine at National Para Swimming Championship

Soldiers admitted at the Spinal Cord injury centre, Military Hospital Kirkee truly epitomized the grit and determination with their stellar performance at the 22nd National Para Swimming Championships, 2022 held at Guwahati from 11 - 13 Nov 2022.

Sep Dipak Burman, who has post traumatic paraplegia and has undergone two spinal surgeries in the past, triumphed with Gold medal in 100-meter Back Stroke. He also displayed his best effort in 100 Meter Freestyle event but missed the Gold medal by a whisker bagging bronze in this event. In addition, he also won Silver Medal in 50 Meter Backstroke. Sep Akhil T, inspite of his severe disability, fought all odds and completed his performance with fifth position in this category.



Such a splendid performance reveals their strength of character. Life dealt them an unfortunate hand leading to life changing spine injuries in the line of duty. But with the help of the dedicated spinal cord injury team at Military Hospital Kirkee & the support of family and friends they have achieved superhuman feats that even able-bodied individuals would struggle to do. 22nd National Para Swimming Championship was organised by Paralympic Committee of India at Guwahati from 11 – 13 Nov 2022 where these paraplegic patients from Spinal Cord injury centre, Military Hospital Kirkee represented Services Para Swimming team. The Indian Armed Forces looks after its soldiers, both in war and Peace. Soldiers with spinal cord injuries are nursed back to health and rehabilitated at the Spinal Cord Injury Centre at Military Hospital Kirkee in Pune. The process is painful and frustrating both for the injured and for the team caring for him. But perseverance pays off, albeit slowly. Dedicated clinicians, nursing staff, rehabilitation experts work round the clock in this state-of-the-art centre to bring hope and new meaning to the lives of post trauma paraplegics. The Centre at Military Hospital Kirkee strives to provide rehabilitation and social reintegration sorely needed for such patients. Army Paralympic Node at BEG Kirkee played an instrumental role in paving the path for success at this National level event.



