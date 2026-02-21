Paralympics medallist Manoj Sarkar meets with accident; admitted in ICU

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Manoj Sarkar reportedly met with an accident on early Friday morning and is admitted in an ICU.

Sarkar was travelling between Rudrapur and Lucknow along with fellow para shuttler Mandeep Kaur and a driver.

As per Amar Ujala, the incident occurred as a Nilgai suddenly appeared in the middle of the road and the driver lost control of the vehicle trying to avoid collision and drove into the roadside railings.

All three occupants of the car were seriously injured.

Sarkar, an Arjuna awardee from 2018, is a former world No 1 in men's singles SL3. Apart from the Paralympics bronze medal, he has also won as many as ten World Championships medal and three Asian Para Games medals.

Sarkar was last seen in action at the 2026 BWF World Para Badminton Championships earlier this month.

Kaur, meanwhile, has an Asian Para Games bronze medal against her name. She has also bagged four medals at the BWF World Para Badminton Championships, including a bronze in the 2026 edition earlier this month.