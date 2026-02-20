Paralympic medalist archer Rakesh Kumar pleads for justice

When a World No. 1 para archer is forced to appeal to the media and the government over a missed job opportunity, it raises uncomfortable questions about a nation that dreams of becoming a global sporting powerhouse.

A week ago, the Jammu & Kashmir government released a list of 222 selected candidates to fill vacancies from 2014 to 2022 under the Meritorious Sportspersons in accordance with the 2022 rules.

But, one obvious name that was overlooked was that of para archer Rakesh Kumar, the current world no 1 para archer and Paralympic bronze medalist from the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

“The advertisement came out in 2022, and I applied for it. The state government released a list of 222 people, which includes 5 gazetted and 217 non-gazetted posts. But my name is not there. My only question is on what basis I was not included?” the 41-year-old Rakesh questioned during an exclusive conversation with The Bridge on Thursday.

“I am an Olympic medallist from J&K. I am an Arjuna awardee. Even then, if I am being ignored, at least give me a valid reason, so I don’t apply again,” he added with disappointment.

The official notification allows seven days for candidates to raise objections, if any. The Bridge has learnt that as many as 120 athletes have already filed objections.

“In many states, outstanding sportspersons do not even need to fill out the form according to the advertisement. Because if you are an Olympic medalist, if you are an Asian medalist, if you are a world champion, then the government will find you a job. But, in my case, despite applying, I am being ignored,” alleged Rakesh.

He also highlighted the delay in reimbursement of cash rewards from the state government.

“The cash rewards from the central government reach us within 15-20 days. But there are always delays when it comes to the state government. It looks like they want to promote a particular sport,” he said.

According to the central government policy, meritorious sportspersons are entitled to Rs 75 lakh for gold, Rs 50 lakh for silver and Rs 25 lakh for bronze medal.

As per the new Sports Policy of J&K, which came into effect in 2021, all outstanding sportspersons between 2014 and 2022 were to be appointed simultaneously, while those achieving distinction after 2022 would be accommodated in a phased manner.

Under this provision, a total of 225 posts were originally sanctioned. However, three athletes have since passed away.

The bench that supported him

In 2009, Rakesh met with a major accident that changed the course of his life forever, leaving him bedridden for nearly two years. His father, a carpenter by profession, was the sole bread earner then. The increasing financial burden and the silent pain in the eyes of his parents were unbearable for Rakesh.

“After the accident, I thought I would recover in a year or two. But that didn’t happen till 2013. I could barely move; my condition was so bad. My father was a carpenter, and he was 62-63 years old then. He couldn’t work much, and there was also a little money problem. Every time they crossed the room, it made me feel guilty. In 2013, I attempted suicide three times, hoping to reduce their burden. When I didn’t succeed, I opened a small mobile recharge shop to keep myself busy,” he recalled.

Gradually, as he began rebuilding his life, he was introduced to archery in 2017 by his coach, Coach Kuldeep Kumar Vedwan, and he hasn’t looked back.

To reach the training ground, he travelled by auto. Unable to afford multiple trips, he would spend the entire day on the ground, resting on a bench during the day.

That bench slowly became part of his daily existence. He would eat, rest briefly, and prepare for his evening practice before heading home.

“Then I didn't have money to pay the auto driver. So I used to come in the morning and go home in the evening. But today, God has given me everything, but I still come in the morning and go home in the evening,” said Rakesh.

In archery, Rakesh found solace and a sense of peace he had long lost. And even today, despite winning multiple international medals, his routine remains unchanged.