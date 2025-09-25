Paralympic Champion Harvinder Singh withdraws from World Archery Para C'ships

Paralympic champion Harvinder Singh withdrew from the Individual elimination round due to illness at the 2025 World Archery Para Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Thursday.

The two-time Paralympic medalist recurve archer was aiming to clinch his maiden Individual World medal, but unfortunately, he had to withdraw from the competition.

He was not the only recurve archer who withdrew from the competition, as his men's doubles open partner, Sahil, also took back his name from the Individual elimination.

After this, Dhanna Ram Godara left as the only Indian recurve archer in the elimination round, but he also failed to advance past the third-seeded Kholidin of Indonesia in the round of 32, ending India's campaign in this discipline.

Historic day in Compound Archery

India, however, had an historic day in men's Compound category as both Rakesh Kumar and Toman Kumar reached the final, confirming india'd first-ever medal in this discipline.

Sheetal Devi also followed her counterparts to reach the final of women's individual category for the second consecutive edition.

No Individual medal in W1 Catgeory

India faced another setback in the W1 category as both Adil Mohamed Ansari and Shriya Joshi lost their respective prequarterfinal matches in the men's and women's Individual categories.

Shriya, who was making her international debut in Gwangju, bowed down to second-seeded Sarika Musilova of Czchia, while Adil fell short against top-seeded Tianxin Zhan of China.

The top Indian compound archers, including Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar, as well as Pooja Jatyan in the women's recurve, will also begin their individual elimination rounds later in the day.