Para Sports
Pramod Bhagat bags two world titles at BWF Para Badminton World C'ships 2026
The former Paralympic Champion now has nine world titles to his name, six in men's singles and three in men's doubles.
The veteran para shuttler Pramod Bhagat bagged two more gold medals to his name at the BWF World Para-Badminton Championships in Manama, Bahrain, on Saturday.
Bhagat clinched the men's singles SL3 title with a straight-game 21-12, 21-18 win over Muh Al Imran of Indonesia and then clinched the men's doubles gold with Sukant Kadam.
Sukant and Pramod edged past Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar in an all Indian Men's Doubles SL3-SL4 Final, to clinch India's first men's doubles world title in seven years.
This was Naveen's second silver medal of the day as he also faced a defeat in his men's singles SL4 final against two-time Paralympic champion Lucas Mazur of France, 12-21, 21-19, 14-21.
India also failed to win any gold medal in women's singles categories for the second consecutive edition as both Manisha Ramadass (SU5) and Nithya Sre Sivan (SH6) lost their finals.
The former champion Manisha bowed down to China's Yang Qiu Xia in the final, 18-21, 17-21, while Nithya fell short to Li Fengmei of China in three games, 14-21, 21-12, 17-21.
India concluded the finals day with a haul of 2 gold and 5 silver medals, adding to the 8 bronze medals won on Saturday, bringing the contingent's total tally to 15 medals.