Para shuttler Krishna Nagar dedicates medal to the Indian Defence Forces

One of India's celebrated para badminton athletes, Krishna Nagar, secured a bronze medal at the recently concluded 6th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International 2025 on Sunday.

The Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist lost to Brazil's Vitor Tavares 24-21, 22-16 in the men's singles SH6 category.

In a touching tribute, Krishna dedicated his bronze medal to the defence forces of India, acknowledging their relentless efforts in safeguarding the nation.

“This medal is for the brave men and women in uniform who are working hard, day and night, to protect our country. Their courage motivates me to keep fighting on the court.”

The determined shuttler now heads to Bahrain for the upcoming Bahrain Para Badminton International Tournament, where he aims to correct course and deliver the kind of performance he knows he is capable of. Training has begun in full swing as Krishna shifts his mindset to reset and rise.

Krishna, however, expressed dissatisfaction with his performance and vowed to return stronger.

“I know I can do better. This wasn’t my best, and I’m not happy with how I performed. My full focus now is on improvement and preparing for what’s ahead,” he said.

With the Bahrain tournament on the horizon, Krishna Nagar is focused, fired up, and ready to reclaim his rhythm on the international circuit.