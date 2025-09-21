China Para Badminton International 2025: Pramod Bhagat strikes gold on return

India produced a stellar performance at the BWF China Para Badminton International 2025 clinching a total of 12 medals in Beijing on Sunday.

Indian para shuttlers dominated across events, taking home 4 golds, 3 silvers, and 5 bronzes in the Grade 2, Level 2 tournament of the BWF Para Badminton World Circuit.

The spotlight was on Tokyo Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat, who made a triumphant return after serving an 18-month suspension, and Nithya Sre Sivan, who stunned reigning Paris Paralympics medalists to claim the women’s singles SH6 gold, highlighting India’s dominance on the international stage.

Bhagat’s golden comeback

Odisha’s Pramod Bhagat scripted a fairytale return to international badminton, defeating Indonesia’s Muh Al Imran 15-21, 21-19, 21-16 in the Men’s Singles SL3 final.

The 37-year-old last played in February 2024 but missed defending his Paralympic crown in Paris after being handed an 18-month suspension for breaching BWF’s anti-doping whereabouts clause. With his ban ending on September 1, 2025, Bhagat wasted no time in announcing his return to the top.

He also paired with Sukant Kadam to secure a silver medal in Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4, showing his form across categories.

Nithya Sre stuns Paralympic medalists for SH6 crown

Nithya Sre Sivan produced a breakthrough performance in the SH6 category.

In the semifinal, she shocked reigning Paris Paralympics 2024 gold medallist Li Fengmei of China, winning 21-12, 15-21, 21-13.

In the final, she defeated another Chinese star, Lin Shuangbao, the Paris Paralympics 2024 silver medallist, with a commanding 21-14, 21-11 scoreline.

Her back-to-back victories over two of the strongest players in the world secured her the women’s singles SH6 gold, making her one of India’s brightest para badminton prospects. She also added a bronze medal in Mixed Doubles SH6 with Krishna Nagar.

Top performers

Gold: Pramod Bhagat (MS SL3), Nithya Sre Sivan (WS SH6), Jagdish Dilli & Naveen Sivakumar (MD SL3-SL4), Ruthick Ragupathi (India) & partner Liek Hou Cheah (Malaysia) (MD SU5);

Silver: Pramod Bhagat & Sukant Kadam (MD SL3-SL4), Krishna Nagar (MS SH6), Sukant Kadam (MS SL4);

Bronze: Prem Kumar Ale & Abu Hubaida (MD WH1-WH2), Umesh Vikram Kumar (MS SL3), Umesh Vikram Kumar & Surya Kant Yadav (MD SL3-SL4), Naveen Sivakumar (MS SL4), Krishna Nagar & Nithya Sre Sivan (XD SH6).