Para Archery Asian C'ships: Harvinder Singh wins maiden individual Asian title

Paris Paralympic Champion Harvinder Singh continued his stellar performance in Beijing, securing his second gold medal at the 2025 Para-Archery Asian Championships in China on Sunday.

Harvinder defeated Thailand’s Netsiri Hanreuchai 7-1 in the men's recurve open final, ending a six-year wait for his maiden Individual Gold medal at the Asian para-archery C'ships.

He dominated the final from the start with good scores of 28 and 30 in the first two sets. Then, despite a low 26 in the third set, he sealed the victory with a perfect 30 in the fourth set.

The two-time Paralympic medalist medaled in all three events at the championships, earning this individual gold, a mixed recurve gold with Bhawna, and a men’s recurve team silver with Vivek Chikara.

A SECOND GOLD🥇MEDAL FOR HARVINDER SINGH 🔥🏹



🥇Mixed Recurve Open

A 4th-place finish for defending champion Rakesh Kumar

The defending champion Rakesh Kumar had a pale end to his campaign as he missed out on any individual medal, losing the bronze medal match to China's Yicheng Zhang by 143-149.

Although he still had two medals from the event - one silver each in men's and mixed team compound open events, this might not be one of the best international events for the Paris Paralympic medalist.

However, her mixed team compatriot Jyoti Baliyan clinched the bronze medal with a 144-133 win over Indonesia's Teodora Ferelly, taking her overall tally in Beijing to 3 (1 Gold, 1 Silver, and a bronze).

Overall, the Indian team finished the tournament with 9 medals - 3 Gold, 3 Silver, and 3 Bronze.

List of Medalists:

Gold - Harvinder Singh - Men's Recurve Open

Gold - Mixed Recurve Team Open

Gold - Women's Compound Team Open

Silver - Men's Recurve Team Open

Silver - Mixed Compound Team Open

Silver - Men's Compound Team Open

Bronze - Jyoti Baliyan - Women's Compound Open

Bronze - Men's W1 Team

Bronze - Women's Recurve Team Open