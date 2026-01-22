Odisha crowned champions of Women's Blind Cricket National Tournament

Odisha Women delivered a commanding performance to lift the title at the IndusInd Bank Women’s National Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026, defeating Madhya Pradesh Women by 32 runs in the Final played this morning at the Hi-Tech Cricket Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Odisha Women put up a competitive total of 173/4 in 20 overs, displaying composure and intent in the title clash. In reply, Madhya Pradesh Women fought valiantly but could manage 141/5 in 20 overs, falling short despite a determined chase. Odisha’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding ensured a well-earned victory and a memorable championship triumph.

The tournament has been a celebration of resilience, skill, and competitive excellence, further strengthening the platform for women’s cricket for the blind in India.

The Final was followed by a dignified closing ceremony graced by distinguished guests, who applauded the players for their inspiring performances and reaffirmed their support for inclusive sports:

Shri Tirupati Panigrahi, Chairman, Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital

Shri Rupesh Kumar Panigrahi, MLA, Paralakhemundi, Gajapati, Odisha & State Vice President, Biju Yuva Janta Dala

Shri Rishi Pathania, CSR Head, Jindal Foundation

Mr. Buse Gowda, President, Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI)

Mr. Shailender Yadav, CABI

Major Dr. Kalpana Das, Chairperson, Women & Child Development

Shri Bhaskar Raito, Deputy Secretary, Social Security and Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities, Government of Odisha

Shri Vasanth Behera, Deputy Secretary, SSEPD, Government of Odisha

Shri M. D. Jafar Iqbal, President, Cricket Association for the Visually Impaired in Odisha

The tournament was organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) with the support of IndusInd Bank, reaffirming a shared commitment to promoting inclusive sports and empowering women athletes with visual impairments.