Nishad’s record, Townsend’s respect: A night of high jump and higher values

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium lit up like a theatre as the sun set over the horizon. At its centre were two giants — India's Nishad Kumar and Roderick Townsend of the USA — commanding attention in the men’s high jump T47 final.

The two elevated the event beyond competition and filled it with pure adrenaline until Nishad triumphed on home soil and Townsend gradually faded to eventually settle for bronze.

Interestingly, the boisterous home crowd cheered every successful attempt from Nishad and surprisingly, reacted with delight every time the American failed to clear a mark.

Partisan support

So obvious was the partisan support that Townsend, a multiple-time Paralympic and World Championship medalist, was quick to address the matter that was visibly unsettling for many athletes at the stadium.

“I think it’s very important for everybody to understand that this is our livelihood. And when somebody misses a bar and you hear people cheer, it’s unfortunate,” the 33-year-old told The Bridge after his final.

While there was no bitterness or criticism, the American, sought respect for his fellow competitors.

“I think it’s just an unfamiliarity with the sport,” he said.

“When we’re in LA in 2028, you'll see when Nishad’s jumping, the crowd will cheer for him. If Nishad unfortunately has a miss at some point, the crowd won’t cheer for that. They’ll cheer for his success and they’ll stand beside him throughout any losses that he has,” he said.

“So I think that would be the only thing for everybody competing that we would have liked to see is just a little more support because we’re across the world. We’re not with our families. We're out there jumping together,” he said.

A rivalry built on friendship

On finals day, Townsend was not at his best. He exited earlier than expected with a best clearance of 2.03m.

Nishad, meanwhile, pushed the bar higher, attempting a world record at 2.18m in front of a supportive crowd but eventually settled for an Asian record at 2.14m.

“Nishad is a spectacular jumper, and I've always had a lot of respect for him. He's always kept me really honest in my training and everything that I do,” he said, acknowledging the competitive bond they share.

“I think he was capable of doing it. The toughest part may have been me being out of the competition for too long. If I’m there jumping with him, he probably clears that height,” Townsend said.

“I'm sure he wishes I had a better day, because it would have made his day better too. I’m probably more happy for Nishad than anybody in those stands could be. And I truly mean that because I know how hard it is,” he added.

Townsend went on to add that he was pleased with the organisation at the World Para Athletics Championships.

“No complaints at all. Happy with how quickly things move throughout the day as well. Oftentimes, high jump ends up taking way too long. Typically, we're out here jumping until 9 o'clock. In Paris, I didn't finish jumping until 9.30 at night. So really happy with the efficiency and the care that went into it.”

He concluded with optimism of returning to India and promised to return stronger in front of his home crowd at the LA 2028 Olympics.