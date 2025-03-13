New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix to be an annual event until 2028

The New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix is set to become an annual event, running till 2028, as part of a multi-year agreement between India and the sport’s international governing body.

This is the first-ever international para event hosted by India, and officials have confirmed its continuity for the entire Paralympic cycle leading up to the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

"India has signed a long-term agreement with us, ensuring the New Delhi Grand Prix will be held for the next four years," Martin Chorley, Senior Manager of Competitions at World Para Athletics, told PTI. He also mentioned that the 2026 edition will be officially announced later this year.

The event is part of India’s broader ambitions to establish itself as a major host of global sporting events, with the country already set to host the World Para Athletics Championships in September at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

"India is looking beyond just hosting the World Championships. They are building a lasting legacy with multiple events, helping athletes prepare for LA 2028, while also positioning themselves as a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics," Chorley added.

Successful Grand Prix despite short preparation time

Despite getting approval for the event only in December 2024, local organizers managed to put together a high-standard Grand Prix within just two months.

The New Delhi Grand Prix featured nearly 300 para-athletes, but this number is expected to increase significantly for the World Championships, where participation could range from 1,200 to 1,500 athletes.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will undergo a track re-laying process after the Khelo India Para Games (March 20-27) to meet World Athletics standards.

Once the refurbishment is complete, India will seek certification from World Athletics to ensure the track meets international regulations ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships in September.