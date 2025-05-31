WSPS World Cup Changwon: Amir Bhat strikes Gold, Mona Agrawal claims Silver

India’s para shooting contingent made a powerful statement at the WSPS World Cup in Changwon, South Korea, with Amir Bhat clinching gold in the P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol event, edging out compatriot Nihal Singh, who settled for silver in the thrilling final.

Earlier in the day, Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Mona Agrawal continued her fine form, securing a silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle SH1 category.

Mona’s steady 246.6 was second only to Korea’s Yunri Lee (249.0), while Miyoung Kim of Korea took bronze with 225.9.

India had a strong showing in the air rifle final with three shooters among the top eight. However, Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth with 204.8, and RS Unhalkar took seventh with 141.1.

The Changwon World Cup, the first major para shooting event since Paris 2024, features 192 athletes from 26 nations. Joining the Indian lineup is Rubina Francis, a Paris Paralympics bronze medallist in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1.

With two medals already in the bag and plenty of events to go, India’s para shooters have kicked off the season with confidence, composure, and promise.