Manikandan Kumar strikes gold in Para Climbing World Cup 2025

India’s Manikandan Kumar claimed his first World Cup gold of the 2025 season on the final day of the IFSC Para Climbing World Cup 2025 held in Laval, France from October 24-26.

Competing in the men’s RP2, Manikandan delivered an exceptional performance to narrowly edge Philipp Hrozek of Germany, 44+ to 44. Daniel Wiener of Austria followed with 40 for bronze.

“World Cup champion once again,” said Manikandan Kumar after winning the gold.

Manikandan has won a medal at the event on multiple occasions, including a gold in the 2024 edition in Arco, Italy.

A record number of 18 nations featured on the final medal table of the event.

France topped the standings with five golds and two bronzes, while Germany collected the highest overall tally of eight medals — one gold, five silvers, and two bronzes.