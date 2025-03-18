Khelo India Para Games 2025: Delhi HC directs sports ministry to ensure gender parity

With the preparations of the Khelo India Para Games in full swing, the Delhi High court has directed the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to ensure gender parity among participating athletes and not restrict the games to those who have participated in international events.

The 2nd Khelo India Para Games 2025 will be held in Delhi from March 20-22.

As per Hindustan Times, in an order dated March 12, Justice Sachin Datta observed: “The allocation of lesser slots to female para athletes does not commend itself to this court.

"The principle of gender parity in sports is mandated under constitutional provisions as also in terms of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011. It is a matter of record that female athletes have brought significant glory to the country and this court cannot countenance a situation where equilibrium is not maintained between male and female contingent in sporting events.

"In view of the aforesaid statement and in view of the fact that the concerned 2nd Khelo India Para Games, 2025 are just round the corner, this Court is refraining from passing any peremptory/binding directions for the purpose of the said event.

“However, it is directed that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports must endeavour to ensure that parity is maintained in the participation of male and female athletes in sporting events organized by the National Sports Federations (NSFs),” the order added.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Rahul Verma against Badminton Association of India's (BAI) February 13 notification laying down the selection criteria for the Games.

The notification provided only eight slots for female athletes as against 16 for men. It also favoured established international players by allocating 75% of available slots based on world rankings, in contravention of the Khelo India scheme which intends to promote budding national-level athletes.

BAI’s counsel attributed it to a reduced pool of performing international athletes, but submitted that the federation would try to increase the participation of female para athletes by providing additional slots by drawing the same from participants in the National Para-badminton Championship 2024 and the Khelo India Para Games 2023.