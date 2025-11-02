Indonesia Para Badminton International: Naveen stuns 2-time Paralympic champion

﻿Para shuttler Naveen Sivakumar stunned the two-time Paralympic Champion Lucas Mazur to clinch the title at Indonesia Para Badminton International on Sunday.

He took his first-ever win against the Frenchman in their fifth meeting to clinch the MS SL4 title with a fighting three-game, 17-21, 23-21, 21-12, victory.

Naveen continued his great year, having won his second singles title here after the Spanish Para Badminton International and also had an Asian bronze medal.

Nithya, Manisha and Nitesh bag Individual titles

India continued its dominance in other categories as Nithya Sre Sivan (SH6), Manisha Ramadass (SU5), and Nitesh Kumar (SL3) also bagged individual titles.

Nithya got the better of Peruan Giuliana Poved in the final, 21-14, 21-13. Meanwhile, Paralympic champion Nitesh Kumar received a walkover against Daniel Bethell in the final.

On the other hand, Manisha Ramadass got the better (12-21, 22-20, 21-14) of her fellow compatriot Thulasimathi Murugesan in the final to bag her fourth title of the year.

Later in the day, the duo of Sukant Kadam and Pramod Bhagat clinched the men's doubles SL3-SL4 title with a 21-16, 21-12 win against the home pairing of Dwiyoko and Setiawan.

Overall, Indian shuttlers wrapped up the tournament with a total of 28 medals: 6 golds (including one men's double title paired with a Malaysian player), 8 silvers, and 14 bronzes.

