13 Indian para-shuttlers qualify for 2024 Paris Paralympics

A total of 13 Indian para-shuttlers have qualified for the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympics, as per the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The Indians will compete in nine different events in the badminton competition at the Paris Olympics to be held from August 28 to September 8.

The list includes reigning Paralympic gold medalist Krishna Nagar in the SH6 category, SL4 category silver medalist Suhas Yathiraj, and bronze medalist in the SL3 category, Manoj Sarkar.

A total of 120 para badminton athletes (60 men and 60 women) representing 31 National Paralympic Committees have qualified for the Paris Paralympic Games. They will compete in 16 events (12 singles and four doubles), the BWF said on Wednesday.

There are three new events on the programme for Paris Paralympics -- Women’s Singles Standing Lower 3 (WS SL3), Women’s Singles Short Stature 6 (WS SH6), and Mixed Doubles Short Stature 6 (XD SH6).

Athletes from Austria, Belgium, Chile, Italy, New Zealand, Nigeria and USA will compete in Paralympic badminton for the first time.

The para badminton competition will be played from August 29 to September 2 at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

Indian shuttlers who have qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympics:

Men's singles SH6: Krishna Nagar; Sivarajan Solaimalai

Men's singles SL3: Kumar Nitesh; Manoj Sarkar

Women's singles SL3: Manasi Girishchandra Joshi; Mandeep Kaur

Men's singles SL4: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj; Sukant Kadam; Tarun

Women's singles SL4: Palak Kohli

Women's singles SU5:Thulasimathi Murugesan; Manisha Ramadass

Women's singles SH6: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5: Kumar Nitesh and Thulasimathi Murugesan; Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj and Palak Kohli

Mixed Doubles SH6: Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan.