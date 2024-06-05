Para Sports
13 Indian para-shuttlers qualify for 2024 Paris Paralympics
Indian para-shuttlers Krishna Nagar, Suhas Yathiraj, and Manoj Sarkar will defend their medals from Tokyo Paralympics.
A total of 13 Indian para-shuttlers have qualified for the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympics, as per the Badminton World Federation (BWF).
The Indians will compete in nine different events in the badminton competition at the Paris Olympics to be held from August 28 to September 8.
The list includes reigning Paralympic gold medalist Krishna Nagar in the SH6 category, SL4 category silver medalist Suhas Yathiraj, and bronze medalist in the SL3 category, Manoj Sarkar.
A total of 120 para badminton athletes (60 men and 60 women) representing 31 National Paralympic Committees have qualified for the Paris Paralympic Games. They will compete in 16 events (12 singles and four doubles), the BWF said on Wednesday.
There are three new events on the programme for Paris Paralympics -- Women’s Singles Standing Lower 3 (WS SL3), Women’s Singles Short Stature 6 (WS SH6), and Mixed Doubles Short Stature 6 (XD SH6).
Athletes from Austria, Belgium, Chile, Italy, New Zealand, Nigeria and USA will compete in Paralympic badminton for the first time.
The para badminton competition will be played from August 29 to September 2 at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.
Indian shuttlers who have qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympics:
Men's singles SH6: Krishna Nagar; Sivarajan Solaimalai
Men's singles SL3: Kumar Nitesh; Manoj Sarkar
Women's singles SL3: Manasi Girishchandra Joshi; Mandeep Kaur
Men's singles SL4: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj; Sukant Kadam; Tarun
Women's singles SL4: Palak Kohli
Women's singles SU5:Thulasimathi Murugesan; Manisha Ramadass
Women's singles SH6: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5: Kumar Nitesh and Thulasimathi Murugesan; Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj and Palak Kohli
Mixed Doubles SH6: Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan.