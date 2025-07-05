Indian women's compound, mixed recurve teams win gold at Para-Archery Asian C'ships

Indian para-archers clinched seven team medals, including two gold medals in women's compound team and mixed recurve team events at the 2025 Para-Archery Asian Championships in Beijing, China, on Saturday.

While the duo of Sheetal Devi and Jyoti bagged gold in women's team compound with a 148-143 win over China, the Indian mixed recurve team of Harvinder and Bhawna made an exceptional comeback from 0-4 down to topple China with a 5-4 win in the shoot-off.

On the other hand, three Indian teams - Men's Recurve Open, Men's Compound Open, and Mixed Compound Open - failed to win their gold medal matches, settling for the silver medals.

The men's recurve team of Harvinder and Vivek Chikara came very close to a win but in the end lost to China (4-5) in a shoot-off, where they could only manage to shoot 17 in reply to China's 18.

Earlier, Rakesh Kumar clinched two silver medals, firstly in the men's compound open team partnering with Shyam Sundar Swami, and then in the mixed doubles open event alongside Jyoti.

🚨#News | Paralympic champion Harvinder Singh advances to the men's recurve open final at Asian Para Archery Championships in Beijing, China.



Singh edged past the former Asian Champion Zhao Lixue of China in the semifinal to reach his maiden Gold medal match at the Asian… pic.twitter.com/oqruY8FQp4 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 3, 2025

Harvinder to fight for maiden Asian title

The Paralympic champion Harvinder Singh was the only Indian to reach the individual gold medal match, where he will fight for his maiden Asian title against Hanreuchai Netsiri of Thailand on Sunday.

Harvinder had brilliant individual rounds, starting with a personal best in the ranking round to finish on top. He then registered a victory against former champion Lixue Zhao of China in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Rakesh Kumar, the defending champion, and Jyoti will be competing for the Individual bronze medals in their respective compound open events on Sunday.