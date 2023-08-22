World Para Powerlifting C'ships: India wins gold and silver in junior 72 kg

Honey Dabas and Rahul Jograjiya clinched gold and silver respectively in the junior men's 72kg category at the World Para Powerlifting Championships here on Tuesday.

Dabbas clinched the nation’s first-ever gold with lifts of 132 kg and then 135 kg displaying amazing grit, determination, and strength.

Meanwhile, Jograjiya followed his compatriot to secure the silver medal with a final lift of 132kg in the fiercely contested men’s -72 kg junior weight category.



Dabas was ecstatic after his victorious show and thanked his support staff for their continuous support and efforts. “My next goal is to win a medal at the Paralympics. I will be competing another year in the junior, hoping to make it to the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics,” said the Delhi-based Dabas who also expects to qualify for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games.

📹History was made as Honey Dabbas wins first ever GOLD🥇🇮🇳 for India at a World C'ships with a lift of 135kg in men's - 72kg junior category.

Rahul Jograjiya🥈follows with SILVER with successful lift of 132kg#Dubai2023 @Powerlifting @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/3mVmDJ7h96 — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 (@ParalympicIndia) August 22, 2023

Dabas has two gold medals from the Dubai 2022 Fazza World Cup.



Meanwhile, Jograjiya says he will be focusing on the senior category after the World Championships.

Chief coach and chairperson of India’s Para Powerlifting, J.P Singh was elated with the lifters’ show and added: “These historic medals are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our athletes. With just one medal to our name in previous World Championships, this triumph resounds as a turning point in our sporting legacy."

India’s only medal at a World Championships has been claimed by Parmjeet Kumar (men’s -49kg) at the Tbilisi 2021 World Championships.



With an impressive contingent of 20 athletes, India is hoping to make it a memorable championship aiming for medals in several categories. Parmjeet and Manpreet Singh will be in action when the Senior Worlds begin on Wednesday.