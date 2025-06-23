India starts strong with four medals at Para Powerlifting World Cup

India kicked off its campaign at the Para Powerlifting World Cup in impressive fashion, clinching four medals on the opening day of the event, which includes a gold, a silver, and two bronze.

The prestigious tournament, hosting elite para powerlifters from more than 40 nations, is also a key qualification event for the 2026 World Championships and the 2028 Paralympic Games.

Gulfam Ahmed was the first to open India's medal count by winning bronze in the fiercely contested men’s elite 59kg division. He began with a successful lift of 145kg and improved to 151kg on his second attempt. Although his final effort of 153kg was ruled invalid, his earlier lifts were sufficient to secure a podium finish.

In the men’s elite 72kg category, Ramubhai Bambhava brought home another bronze for India. His first attempt of 151kg proved decisive, as his subsequent lifts of 155kg and 156kg were not validated.

Veteran para powerlifter Joby Mathew delivered a remarkable performance in the masters division. He won gold for his total lift and silver for his best individual lift. After a failed first attempt at 140kg, Mathew made a strong comeback by successfully lifting 145kg and 150kg in his next two tries.

Representing the Paralympic Committee of India, the Indian contingent is backed by an experienced team of coaches and support staff, all committed to achieving excellence on the global stage.

“Our athletes have shown remarkable grit and determination. Gulfam, Joby, and Ramubhai have set a brilliant example of consistency and courage. We’re confident that more medals will follow tomorrow,” said JP Singh, Chief Coach of the Indian para powerlifting team.

Nitin Arya, CEO of India Para Powerlifting, added, “It’s a proud moment for the entire para powerlifting community in India. These results are a reflection of the athletes’ discipline, the federation’s planning, and the unified effort of our coaches and support team. We are committed to nurturing talent and ensuring India’s continued presence on the global podium.”

The multi-day competition includes events across Elite and NextGen categories, conducted under strict international classification and technical protocols. For India, the World Cup is not just a medal opportunity — it is a key step in its roadmap toward global sporting recognition and Paralympic success.