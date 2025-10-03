World Para Athletics C'ships 2025: India bags two golds as Simran makes history

India’s athletes delivered another stellar performance on Day 7 of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, securing four medals across multiple events.

Simran made history by winning India’s first-ever gold in the women’s 100m T12 category. Clocking a personal best of 11.95 seconds, she became the first Indian para-athlete to break the 12-second barrier in the event.

In the men’s high jump T47, Nishad finally claimed his maiden major gold after finishing with silver in his previous four top-level competitions, including two World Championships and two Paralympic Games. His gold-winning leap of 2.14m also set a new Asian record, marking a landmark achievement in his career.

The 25-year-old Preethi Pal continued her impressive form, capturing bronze in the women’s 200m T35, while Pardeep Kumar, a mine blast survivor and army veteran, earned bronze in the men’s discus F64 with a best throw of 46.23m.

Meanwhile, two-time defending champion Sachin Khilari narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth in the men’s shot put F46 event.

India’s Day 7 haul brought the country’s total medal count higher, reflecting the depth and consistency of its para-athletics squad. The strong performances underscore India’s growing presence on the world para-athletics stage and set the tone for the remaining days of competition.