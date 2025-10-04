India records best-ever medal haul at 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

India scripted history at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships by registering their best-ever medal tally on the global stage.

With one silver and two bronze medals on Saturday, the contingent took its overall count to 18 (6 gold, 7 silver, 5 bronze), surpassing last year’s record of 17 medals at Kobe, Japan.

Brazil continued to lead the medals table with 37 podium finishes, including 12 gold.

Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Praveen Kumar earned bronze in the men’s T64 high jump with a season-best leap of 2.00m. Uzbekistan’s Temurbek Giyazov claimed gold with a personal best of 2.03m, while Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards took silver at the same height but with a cleaner first attempt.

Praveen, battling visible discomfort, cleared 2.00m on his second try but failed to surpass 2.03m in three attempts. India’s Banti also impressed, setting a personal best of 1.87m to finish sixth.

Defending champion Ekta Bhyan had to settle for silver in the women’s F51 club throw, producing a season-best 19.80m on her final attempt. Ukraine’s Zoia Ovsii dominated with 24.03m to secure gold, while neutral athlete Ekaterina Potapova took bronze at 18.60m.

Bhyan, who won gold in Kobe 2024, remained upbeat despite missing out on a title defence, acknowledging Ovsii’s consistent dominance in the discipline.

Army veteran Soman Rana achieved his biggest career milestone, bagging bronze in the men’s F57 shot put with a throw of 14.69m.

His effort, a season’s best, came on the fourth attempt. Rana, who lost his right leg in a 2006 mine blast, stood on the podium alongside Iran’s Yasin Khosravi, who secured his third straight world title with a record-breaking 16.60m.

The F57 event results remain under appeal, and Rana’s bronze could yet be upgraded to silver.