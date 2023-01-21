India, Bangladesh, Nepal to compete in Tri-series for deaf in Kolkata

Deaf cricket teams from India, Bangladesh and Nepal will compete in a Tri-Nation ODI tournament from April 28-May 6, the national federation of the differently-abled body announced on Saturday.



Sourav Ganguly's Academy, and FC Block Cricket Academy in Salt Lake, will play host to the tournament, stated the Indian Deaf Cricket Association.

The IDCA has picked a 21-member India probable which will be pruned to a 16-member squad.



"I am looking forward to collaborate with these forward-looking organisations which will support these unsung heroes of New India," she added. "On my recent visit to Kolkata I met leaders from companies that are headquartered in Kolkata, we are fortunate that they are keen to support deaf cricket as a social cause," CEO of IDCA, Roma Balwani said.

President of IDCA Sumit Jain said they are conducting the IDCA T20 Premier League where teams from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi are competing.

"We are excited that this tournament will generate public awareness and we invite sponsors/donors to support disability sport specially cricket," he said.



