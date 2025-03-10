India bags 21 medals at Spanish Para Badminton International 2025 – II

Indian para-badminton players put up an impressive show at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2025 – II in Vitoria, Spain, clinching a total of 12 medals, including six gold, two silver, and four bronze. The tournament saw standout performances from Nitesh Kumar, Sukant Kadam, and Nithya Sre, who led India’s charge with gold medal victories in their respective categories.

In the men’s singles SL3 category, Paris Paralympics champion Nitesh Kumar secured gold with a hard-fought 21-19, 21-19 win over Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara. Sukant Kadam also brought glory to India, clinching gold in the SL4 category after defeating fellow Indian Tarun 21-13, 21-10.

The doubles events also witnessed India's dominance as Nitesh Kumar teamed up with Tarun to bag another gold medal in the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 category, overcoming Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar in a close encounter 21-14, 23-25, 22-20.

In the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category, Nitesh Kumar paired up with Manisha Ramadass to clinch another gold, defeating Sweden’s Rickad Nillson and Denmark’s Hello Sofie Sagoy 21-9, 21-15.

Nithya Sre emerged as another star performer, claiming two gold medals. She defeated Poland’s Szmigiel in the women’s singles SH6 category and later combined with Krishna Nagar to win the mixed doubles SH6 title, comfortably beating England’s Shephard and Choong 21-14, 21-11.

Silver and Bronze Medal Winners

Apart from the six gold medals, India also won two silver medals. Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar secured silver in the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 category, while Naveen Sivakumar and Palak Kohli settled for silver in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category.

The bronze medal tally featured Manoj Sarkar in the men’s singles SL3 category, Neeraj and Mandeep Kaur in the women’s singles SL3 category, Deep Ranjan and Manoj Sarkar in the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 category, and Palak Kohli in the women’s singles SL4 category.

India’s Medal Tally at Spanish Para Badminton International 2025 – II

Gold - Nitesh Kumar (Men’s Singles SL3)

Gold - Sukant Kadam (Men’s Singles SL4)

Gold - Nithya Sre (Women’s Singles SH6)

Gold - Nitesh Kumar / Tarun (Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4)

Gold - Krishna Nagar / Nithya Sre (Mixed Doubles SH6)

Gold - Nitesh Kumar / Manisha Ramadass (Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5)

Silver - Jagadesh Dilli / Naveen Sivakumar (Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4)

Silver - Naveen Sivakumar / Palak Kohli (Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5)

Bronze - Manoj Sarkar (Men’s Singles SL3)

Bronze - Neeraj / Mandeep Kaur (Women’s Singles SL3)

Bronze - Deep Ranjan / Manoj Sarkar (Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4)

Bronze - Palak Kohli (Women’s Singles SL4)



