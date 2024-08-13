'India targets over 25 medals at Paralympics,' PCI President Devendra Jhajharia

With the momentum of winning 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and a historic 111 medal haul at the Para Asian Games, Team India is poised for an impressive performance at the Paris Paralympics.

Sending its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes, India is set to compete in 12 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo.



Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, expressed his confidence in the team’s potential, stating, “This is the biggest para contingent India has ever sent to the Paralympics. We are very confident about the overall performance and are sure to win more than 25 medals.”

India is sending Biggest ever Contingent to Paris Paralympics this time nearly 70 athletes representing india a record 12 Sports ❤️ in this Paralympics



Last time we have 54 players in 9 Sports and we won record 19 medals with 5 Gold medals #Paralympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/MSyBIrcNmp — Aniket Mohanty (@Aniketm90942912) August 7, 2024

He added, “Most of our athletes are in excellent shape, having trained rigorously for this event. We expect outstanding results, particularly in athletics, badminton, archery, and shooting. They are ready to make India proud.”



The team boasts a mix of experienced athletes, many of whom are participating in their second or third Paralympics.

Their exposure to global competition and consistent performances on the big stage make them strong contenders.

Among them, Amit Kumar Saroha, a seasoned athlete competing in his fourth Paralympics, will represent India in the F51 category in Discus Throw.

The Asian Para Games medallist and Arjuna Awardee is the oldest member of the contingent.

On the other end of the spectrum, the youngest athlete is Sheetal Devi, who recently made headlines by winning gold medals in individual compound and mixed team events in archery at the 2023 Asian Para Games.