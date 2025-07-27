India bag 21 medals at British & Irish Para Badminton International

India’s para badminton stars bagged a rich haul of 21 medals at the British & Irish Para Badminton International 2025 held at Cardiff, Wales from July 22-26.

Competing at the Level 1 event, India’s medal tally includes 3 gold, 5 silver and 13 bronze.

Nithya Sre, a bronze medalist at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, dazzled in the women’s singles SH6 final with a thrilling three-game victory over Peru’s Giuliana Poveda. Nithya sealed the match 21-11, 21-23, 21-11, demonstrating remarkable composure after dropping the second game. The 20-year-olds athleticism and mental strength were on full display as she claimed India’s first gold of the tournament.

In the women’s singles SU5 final, veteran shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan triumphed in an all-Indian clash against Manisha Ramadass. After losing the first game 18-21, Murugesan fought back brilliantly to win the next two games 21-17, 21-16, clinching a well deserved gold. Her powerful rallies and match control proved too strong for her younger compatriot, reaffirming her place among the elite in para badminton.

The third gold for India came from the formidable men’s doubles SL3-SL4 pair of Jagdish and Naveen. The duo remained undefeated, winning all four of their matches en route to the top of the podium. Their chemistry, court coverage, and relentless attack gave them a clean sweep in the group-stage-based competition, securing India's third gold with flair and dominance.

India’s success extended further with five silver medals, won by Sukant Kadam (Men’s Singles SL4), Manisha Ramadass (Women’s Singles SU5), Sanjana Kumari (Women’s Doubles SL3), Umesh Kumar (Men’s Singles SL3), and the doubles team of Surya & Umesh (SL3-SL4) all of whom pushed through intense matches to reach the finals.

The team also clinched 13 bronze medals, with notable finishes by Krishna Nagar, Manoj Sarkar, Alphia James, Neeraj, Naveen, Jagadesh, and strong doubles and mixed pairs such as Krishna/Nithya, Prem/Alphia, Hardik/Ruthick, Surya/Neeraj, Chirag/Mandeep, and Manoj/Deep contributing to the medal tally.

Indian coaches and officials praised the grit, discipline, and world-class skills of the athletes, noting that this performance will significantly boost confidence and rankings ahead of major events like the 2026 Asian Para Games and 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

With good showing at the tournament, India’s para badminton continues its inspiring rise — combining seasoned excellence with emerging promise. These 21 medals aren’t just a symbol of victory they reflect courage, preparation, and the unbreakable spirit of Indian para-athletes.