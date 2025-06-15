How two-time Paralympian Prachi Yadav is putting para-canoeing on India's sports map

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian sports, para-sports have often gotten less attention than other events. Yet, Prachi Yadav, India’s leading para-canoeist, is changing the story by staying firm, trying her best and believing in herself.

What originally started as a medical requirement turned into a deep passion. For Prachi, at first, para-swimming was just a form of aqua therapy, but it quickly became clear how much she enjoyed being in the water.

Observing others swim so gracefully, she said to herself, “I can do this too.”

Thus, Prachi’s story began, a tale of discovering one's sense of self in the face of challenges.

Soon after, she was introduced to kayaking and canoeing by Pijush Kanti Baroi, who is now her coach.

Prachi remembers, “He didn’t just coach me; he saw something in me that I hadn’t yet realised.”

The path Prachi took to reach the Paris Paralympics was her hardest experience. She endured many surgeries, and her health was deteriorating, as she tried to keep going.

Spina bifida, a semi-paralysed leg, acute bladder problems and partial vision loss were also issues Prachi had to overcome.

“I had an eye infection and blurry vision throughout the event,” she remembers.

Mind Over Matter: Fueling Performance with Resilience

She gets her courage from self-motivation. Unlike most athletes, whose teams included psychologists and other experts, Prachi counted only on her motivation.

“I believe mental strength is greater than any therapy session,” she says confidently.

During her periods of illness, she did not stop learning. Prachi took time to watch online videos of well known international athletes Emma Wiggs and Charlotte Henshaw. She took inspiration from their practice and training.

“I needed to learn what made them better and how I could bridge that gap," she said.

In both the tough situations of competing and rehabilitation, her husband Manish Kurav, who is also a para-athlete, always backed Prachi.

“It helps to have a partner who understands this journey. We push each other to keep going,” she says.

Prachi Yadav and Manish Kurav





Because they have similar experiences, their support for one another continues.

“When he sees me battling through and winning medals, he feels inspired to push himself harder. And that, in turn, motivates me,” adds Prachi.

From Athlete to Mentor: Creating a Legacy

Prachi thinks her journey is not over even if she brings home medals. She is actively guiding and inspiring youngsters who want to become para-athletes. She talks to her fans on social media, offers advice and provides help to those who seek it.

“My dream is to be the reason someone doesn’t give up,” she explains.

Despite her accomplishments, recognition and support remain elusive.

“When I shared my vision for para-sports in India, most people advised me to sell the idea abroad. They said India isn't ready,” Prachi recalls.

But she refused to accept that.

Her goal is to make para-sports accessible and respected within India, not just outside of it.

“Why should we always look to the west for support? We can build our ecosystem here,” she says optimistically.

Being the sole para-canoeist for India, Prachi is more than an athlete, she blazes a new path for others to follow. Since there is no official program, access to tools is scarce, and there is little funding.

“People think this sport is just paddling. But it requires reflexes, strength, mental focus, and precise technique,” she explains.

Prachi has worked on every one of these elements, often on her own.

After her heartbreak at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Prachi has redefined her target.

“Earlier, I was happy to aim for a bronze. Now, it’s gold or nothing,” she declares.

With renewed training, growing confidence, and a sharp understanding of global competition, she is more ready than ever.

The road to the podium is tough, especially when you walk it alone. But if anyone can conquer it, it is Prachi Yadav.