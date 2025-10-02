Dharambir wins silver, Atul Kaushik claims bronze at World Para Athletics C'ships 2025

India added two more medals to its tally at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi on Thursday, with Dharambir Nain and Atul Kaushik finishing on the podium in their respective events.

Dharambir, the Paris Paralympics gold medallist and India’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony, clinched silver in the men’s F51 club throw. The 36-year-old registered 29.71m with his final attempt, narrowly missing out on gold to Serbia’s Aleksandar Radisic, who topped the standings with 30.36m.

Dharambir, who won bronze at the last edition, upgraded his medal to silver this time. Fellow Indian Pranav Soorma, also a Paralympic medallist, managed 28.19m to finish fifth.

In the men’s discus throw F57, Atul Kaushik delivered a 45.61m effort to secure bronze. With that, he became only the second Indian, after Yogesh Kathuniya, to win a world medal in the category. The event was won by Libya’s Mahmoud Rajab with 46.73m, while Cuba’s Guillermo Varona Gonzalez placed second with 46.21m.

The competition was affected by heavy rain in the capital, delaying the evening events and forcing officials to reschedule some finals. Despite the conditions, Dharambir and Kaushik’s podium finishes ensured India ended the day on a positive note.

Elsewhere, India narrowly missed out on additional medals. Dilip Gavit led the men’s 400m T47 final until the halfway mark before slipping to fourth in the final stretch.

In men’s discus F37, 19-year-old Haney also finished just outside the podium in fourth place with 51.22m on his World Championships debut.