Devendra Jhajharia backs India for 20+ medals at World Para Athletics C'ships

India is set for its biggest-ever para sporting spectacle as it hosts the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships from September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The event will see participation from 104 countries with more than 2,200 para-athletes and support staff, making it the largest para-sport event ever held in India.

Leading a record 73-member Indian contingent, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President and two-time Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia has set high expectations for the home side.

“We have 73 athletes in the squad, the largest-ever Indian contingent at a World Para Athletics Championships. This reflects the depth and progress of para-sport in our country. At the previous edition in Kobe, India won 17 medals. With a stronger team this time, I am confident we will surpass 20 medals and create history on home soil,” said Jhajharia.

The squad features a mix of proven champions and exciting debutants. Sumit Antil, reigning world champion and two-time Paralympic javelin throw gold medallist, will spearhead the campaign alongside stars such as Praveen Kumar, Nishad Kumar, Simran Sharma, Preeti Pal, Navdeep, Dharambir Nain, and Pranav Soorma.

Consistent performers like Rinku Hooda, aiming to improve on his Paris 2023 World Championships silver, and Ekta Bhyan, defending her Club Throw F51 title, further boost India’s medal prospects.

Notably, 35 athletes will make their World Championships debut. Among them is Mahendra Gurjar, who recently set a world record of 61.17m in men’s F42 javelin at the Nottwil Grand Prix in Switzerland.

Jhajharia highlighted the significance of hosting the event, “This will be the largest para-sport event ever staged on Indian soil. While Haryana has traditionally been a powerhouse, this time we also have athletes from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and several other states, showcasing the true diversity of our nation.”

With 186 medal events on the programme – 101 for men, 84 for women, and one mixed event – the championships mark a milestone in Indian sport. Official broadcaster Prasar Bharati will beam the action live across the country.

For India’s para-athletes, the championships present a golden opportunity to inspire future generations while chasing a historic medal tally on home turf.