Devendra Jhajharia becomes first para athlete to receive Padma Bhushan

The legendary Devendra Jhajharia on Monday became the first para athlete to receive the Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian award.

The 40-year-old Jhajharia received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Jhajharia is a multiple-time Paralympics medal winner, having won his maiden gold during the 2004 Paralympics in Athens, his second gold medal during the Rio Games in 2016, and a silver medal during the 2020 Tokyo edition last year. The javelin thrower competes in the F46 events in the Paralympics and was among the four Paralympic medallists to be conferred with the Padma awards this year.

I'm glad, would like to thank PM Modi as this is the 1st Padma Bhushan in para-sports. This award has given me more responsibility towards India. I'd like to appeal to youth to work hard, results don't come in a minute. I've been playing for 20 yrs: Paralympic Devendra Jhajharia pic.twitter.com/aqXB2cdWH2 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

Tokyo Paralympics double medallist shooter Avani Lekhara received the Padma Shri for her excellent showing last year. Lekhara won a gold medal in the 10m air rifle standing event and a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event. Alongside Jhajharia and Lekhara, gold medal-winning javelin thrower Sumit Anil, gold medallist in badminton Pramod Bhagat were the other Paralympic stars to be conferred with the honour.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Ms Avani Lekhara for Sports. She is the first Indian woman to win two medals in the same Paralympics and the first Indian woman to win Paralympics gold. pic.twitter.com/KlfNMM4Z4e — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

That he has achieved a first was not lost on Jhajharia. "This is the first time a para athlete has got the Padma Bhushan, and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. Now I will have more responsibility towards the country, to win more medals for India," Jhajharia said.



"To the youth, I will say work hard. One minute of work will not get you anything. I have worked hard for the past 20 years, 2002 was the first time I won a gold medal," he added. Lekhara tweeted, "Honoured and grateful to be awarded the Padma Shri. This award is a testament to not only my efforts, but the sacrifices of my family and the support of everyone involved in my career helping me achieve all I have. "I look forward to representing the country with the same passion!"