Deepthi Jeevanji creates WR to win gold at World Para Athletics C'ships

Deepthi Jeevanji created a world record while winning the gold medal in the women's 400m T20 category (intellectual impairment) at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan on Monday.



Deepthi broke the previous record of American Breanna Clark, who clocked 55.12s during the last edition of the championships in Paris.

As Deepthi topped the podium, Aysel Onder of Turkey and Lizanshela Angulo of Ecuador grabbed the second and third positions. While Onder covered the distance in 55.19s, Angulo clocked 56.68s.

Earlier, Deepthi won the heat with an Asian record of 56.18s on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Yogesh Kathuniya won a silver medal in men's F56 category discus throw (field events from a seated position) with an effort of 41.80 meters.



In the F56 category, different athletes, including those with amputations and spinal cord injuries, compete in this class.

India's medal tally at the Championships has now gone up to four medals - 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze.

On Sunday, India marked a historic milestone Preethi Pal became the first Indian to win a medal in the women's 200m event. Competing in the T35 category, Pal clocked an impressive 30.49 seconds to secure the bronze medal.

Nishad Kumar added to the tally with a silver medal in the men's T47 high jump.

The Championships will come to an end on May 25.