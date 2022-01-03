Paralympics pathbreaker Bhavina Patel drives her customized car: Watch

Bhavina Patel, India's first table tennis player to win a Paralympics medal, on Monday shared a video of her driving a customised Hector SUV, which was gifted to her by MG Motor last month.



Sharing her experience, Patel wrote on Twitter, "What a lovely feeling to be driving my customised @MGMotorIn car! Can't express my happiness."

MG Hector is an internet-enabled SUV launched in India in 2019. MG has customized Hector for Bhavina Patel with features such as hand controlled lever to operate the accelerator and brakes. It also comes with wheelchair attachments for ease of use.

Affected by polio when she was only 12 months of age, Bhavina has been living her life off a wheelchair since that young age. She turned into a para table tennis player in 2004 before creating history for the nation at the age of 34 earlier this year.

Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel is the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after Deepa Malik to achieve this feat.

The Hector SUV, MG Motor's debut product for India, was launched in February last year. The updated version of the SUV - the MG Hector - also comes with features such as touchscreen infotainment system with i-Smart that supports Hinglish voice commands besides English. This allows an occupant to command the car's system to perform functions like opening the sunroof, adjusting temperature, setting navigation.

