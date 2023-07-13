Para Athletics World C'ship: Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in discus throw

Paralympics silver medalist Yogesh Kathuniya became the third Indian to grab a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics after securing a silver medal in discus throw in the F56 category at the World Para Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

Yogesh claimed the silver medal with a best effort of 43.17m in the men's discus throw F56 final.

The 26-year-old Indian, who finished second best at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, has a chance to change the colour of the medal next year in Paris.

In the F56 classification, athletes have full arm and trunk muscle power. Pelvic stability is provided by some to full ability to press the knees together. Brazil's Batista dos Santos Claudiney won the gold with an effort of 46.07, while Slovakia's Laczko Dusan bagged the bronze with a throw of 42.70.

On Tuesday, Praveen Kumar won a bronze in the men's high jump T64 event, and Nishad Kumar bagged a silver in the men's high jump T47 final to book two Paralympics quotas.

Ajitkumar Panchal who won the first gold medal for India in F52 discus throw was removed from the medal list after five countries protested against him.

The top-four ranked athletes at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in each of the individual medal events qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games, also to be held in Paris.