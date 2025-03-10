2025 World Para Athletics GP: Navdeep, Praveen Kumar in action – Preview

The iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will witness an exciting sporting extravaganza when the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 gets underway.

Around 280 athletes from 20 countries will be vying for top honours in the three-day, high-profile event. Hosts India will field a strong contingent of 167 para-athletes.

Uzbekistan (22 athletes), the Philippines (14), Kazakhstan (10), and Sri Lanka (8 athletes), among others, are other participating nations.

Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony, along with Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) President Majid Rashed as guest of honor. Other prominent sports dignitaries, including the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Devendra Jhajharia, will also be in attendance.

The tournament marks a historic moment as India hosts its first-ever international para-athletics event.

The tournament will feature more than 90 competitions across various categories, offering a crucial stage for athletes to make their mark.

Indian Challenge

Paris Paralympics gold medalists Praveen (High Jump T64), Navdeep (Javelin F41), and Dharambir (Club Throw F51) will lead the Indian charge.

Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist Ravi Rongali will also be seen in action in the F40 Shot Put.

The Indian contingent finished last month’s Dubai World Para GP with 21 medals, including 9 gold, 8 silver, and 4 bronze medals. They will be looking to improve their performance in the capital.

Some big names, including Sumit Antil, Yogesh Kathuniya, Simran Vats, Sachin Khilari, and Sailesh Kumar, will be missing in action.

Significance

The athletics grand prix will work as a preparatory ground in the run-up to the World Para Athletics Championships scheduled from September 26 to October 5 this year.