Asian Para Badminton C'ships: Paralympic champion Nitesh Kumar advances to final

Indian Para-shuttlers had a good outing in the semi-finals of the 2025 Asian Para-Badminton Championships, as six players reached the finals in their respective singles categories in Thailand on Saturday.

The Paris Paralympic Champion Nitesh Kumar (Men's Singles SL3) is among these six names who will fight for a coveted singles title at this continental championship, returning after a long gap of 9 years.

In addition, seven Indian pairs have also reached the final matches in the doubles category, which included two all-Indian finals in men's doubles SL3-SL4 and mixed doubles SL3-SU5.

However, a few of the top Indian names, like former Paralympic Champion Krishna Nagar and former world champion Manasi Joshi, failed to win their semi-final matches and settled for the bronze medal.

Krishna (MS SH6) lost a very close semi-final match to Thailand's Natthapong Meechai in three tight games, whereas Manasi bowed down to fellow Indian Madeep Kaur in the women's Singles SL3 semifinal.

Krishna lost to super strong Meechai 🇹🇭 in SF



He will face him again in MD and XD hope he wins rest two games pic.twitter.com/jcdXEzsyij — Aniket Mohanty (@Aniketm90942912) June 21, 2025

However, Krishna pairing up with Nithya Sre Sivan has reached the final of the mixed doubles SH6 category with a straight-game win over the Thai Pair in the semifinals.

Nithya will now have two finals at the Championships, as she has also reached the women's singles SH6 final. On the other hand, she partnered with Rachana Patel to clinch a silver medal in the women's doubles SH6 category.

Alongside that, Indian shuttlers secured 26 more medals at the competition, with 13 players/pairs advancing to the finals on Sunday, while the remaining 13 settled for bronze medals.

List of Bronze Medalists:

Alphia James - Women's Singles WH2

Manasi Joshi - Women's Singles SL3

Thulasimathi Murugesan - Women's Singles SU5

Umesh Kumar - Men's Singles SL3

Naveen Sivakumar - Men's Singles SL4

Krishna Nagar - Men's Singles SH6

Alphia-Pallavi - Women's Doubles WH1-WH2

Mandeep-Manisha - Women's Doubles SL3-SU5

Prem Kumar-Abu Hubaida - Men's Doubles WH1-WH2

Ansari-Abhijeet - Men's Doubles SL3-SL4

Rajkumar-Chirag - Men's Doubles SU5

Krishna-Dhinagaran - Men's Doubles SH6

Chirag-Mandeep - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5