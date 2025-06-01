Para Archery Cup: Rakesh Kumar wins men's compound gold as India end campaign with 8 medals

India finished their campaign at the 2025 European Para Archery Cup in Rome with a total of eight medals, including three gold on Saturday.

The 2024 Paris Paralympics medallist Rakesh Kumar was the star of the show for India, bagging the men's compound open gold medal.

Rakesh beat Great Britain's Nathan McQueen 145-142 in the final.

McQueen was the top seed in the competition, having topped the qualification round. Rakesh, meanwhile, had finished third in the qualification round with a score of 691.

Later in the day, Dhanna Ram Godara bagged the gold medal for India in men's recurve open.

Godara got the better of Cameron Radigan of Great Britain 7-3 in the gold medal match.

Much like Rakesh, Godara had also finished third in the ranking round with a score of 622.

The other gold medal for India came via the compound men's open team. The Indian team comprising of Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami pipped Australia 154-153 in a closely fought final to finish on top of the podium.

Rakesh and Swami were the second best team in the qualification round, shooting a combined total of 1369 behind Great Britain's 1381.

Indian medallists

Gold: Rakesh Kumar (Compound Men's Open), Dhanna Ram Godara (Recurve Men's Open), Rakesh Kumar & Shyam Sunder Swami (Compound Men's Open Team)

Silver: Dhanna Ram Godara & Vivek Chikara (Recurve Men Open Team), Pooja & Dhanna Ram Godara (Recurve Mixed Open Team)

Bronze: Pooja (Recurve Women Open), Sheetal Devi & Jyoti (Compound Women Open Team), Pooja & Bhawana (Recurve Women Open Team)