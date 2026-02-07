All you need to know about the 2026 Para Badminton World Championships

The top para shuttlers from across the world are set to compete in the 2026 Para Badminton World Championships, which will be held in Manama, Bahrain, from February 8 to 14.

A 41-member Indian contingent will also compete at the global showdown, battling for 22 coveted titles across six different categories - 12 in singles and 10 in doubles.

Three-time defending champion Pramod Bhagat will aim to add another gold to his name. However, he will face a tough challenge from reigning Paralympic champion Nitesh Kumar.

Krishna Nagar, the men's SH6 category defending champion, who has been struggling for his best form, will also aim to return to winning ways in Bahrain.

In the women's section, the rising stars Thulasimathi Murugesan and Nithya Sre Sivan will target India's first women's singles gold in the last 4 years.

Indian Squad of Para Badminton World Championship

WH1 Category - Prem Kumar Ale, Shashank Kumar, Poorna Chapara, Prema Vishwas, Pallavi K.M., Nirmala Devi

WH2 Category - Haris Srikumar, Manjunatha Chikkaiah, Abu Hubaida, Nurul Khan, Alphia James, Ruchi Trivedi, Ammu Mohan, Shabana

SL3 Category - Nitesh Kumar, Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Umesh Kumar, Mandeep Kaur, Neeraj, Manasi Joshi, Sanjana Kumari

SL4 Category - Naveen Sivakumar, Surya Kant Yadav, Sukant Kadam, Tarun Dhillon, Shivangi Pandey

SU5 Category - Hardik Makkar, Ruthick Ragupathi, Chirag Baretha, Manisha Ramadass, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Sarumathi, Shantiya, Viswanthan

SH6 Category - Krishna Nagar, Dhinagaran Pandurangan, Sudarshan Mutuhusamy, Sivarajan Solaimalai, Nithya Sivan, Rachana Patel,

Schedule of Para Badminton World Championships 2026

08-10 February - Group Stage

10-11 February - Pre-quarterfinal

12 February - Quarter-finals

13 February - Semi-finals

14 February - Finals

Where to Watch Para Badminton World Championships 2026?

The Para Badminton World Championships 2026 will be live-streamed on the BWF Official YouTube Channel.