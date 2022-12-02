3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind gathers speed and momentum

With 3 days to go for the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind Inauguration, the excitement of the Blind Cricketers from 7 countries is heating up as Blind Cricket is considered one of the best sporting events globally.



The World cup, an initiative of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with Samarthanam Trust for the disabled, has been organizing this championship since 2012. Samarthanam perceives Sports as a medium to improve inclusion and encourage persons with disabilities on various fronts. Since its inception, the trust has reached out to more than 30, 000 visually impaired crickets.



The 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket Tournament for the Blind from December 5th to December 17th 2022 is organized to mark the World Disability day celebrations universally. The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.



Indian legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh the brand ambassador for the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind says "I am thrilled to be a part of the 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind as the Brand Ambassador. I commend and appreciate the spirit of visually Impaired Cricketers for their passion for Cricket and determination to fight everyday challenges.

It is a different world, but it is a world of Cricket. Cricket has no boundaries. And I believe this game taught me How to Fight, how to Fall, how to Dust Myself off to get up again and Move Forward. So I urge and invite everyone to support this great initiative,"



The participating nations for Worl d Cup 2022 are Australia, Bang ladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the host, India. 150 Players will be participating from all the countries and tournaments are in 9 Cities PAN India and will consist of a total of 24 matches.

The inauguration of the World Cup in Delhi on December 5th 2022 in Delhi at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium, Gurugram, will witness a ceremonial march past by all the participating teams, followed by cultural events, celebrity appearances and dance performances by well-known artists.

The Guests at the inauguration are Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon'ble Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon'ble Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Mines, Government of India, Shri Yuvraj Singh, Former Indian Player, Brand Ambassador 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, President Cricket Association for the Blind in India,



The Guests at the press meet for the 3rd T20 Cricket World Cup for The Blind 2022 in Constitution Club, New Delhi, included Mr Venkat Sundaram, Former India First Class Cricketer, Dr Mahantesh GKivadasannavar, President, Cricket Association for the Blind in India, Mr E John David, General Secretary CABI, I Ajay Kumar Reddy, Captain, Indian Blind Cricket Team, Venkateswara Rao Dunna,Vice-Captain, Indian Blind Cricket Team.



Mr. Venkat Sunderam speaking on the occasion said "It's a wonderful effort by Samarthanam Trust to host the 3rd T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind. I applaud the energy, passion and commitment of the Visually impaired cricketers and am proud of them as a Cricketer myself. I eagerly look forward to watch, follow and enjoy the Ball and Bat game"



Dr Mahantesh G. K. President CABI and Founder Managing Trustee Samarthanam commented: "The 3rd T20 World Cup in India promises to be a spectacular event, we are looking forward to witnessing the matches. I hope people come to watch, in large numbers, to cheer and support Blind Cricket and make the atmosphere incredible. There is nothing better than being a supporter, sitting in the stands and soaking it all in. It will be a special experience, He also added.

"We are privileged to welcome Yuvraj Singh to Cricket for the Blind family. His personality shines through his unmatched energy and commitment to being bold, authentic, true, fighting spirit and uncompromising quality fit with CABI's brand values."



Mr E John David, the Chairman of CABI Selection Committee and the General Secretary of Cricket Association for the Blind in India says "Winning the World Cup in 2012 & 2017 was very special to us because it meant so much to so many.

Our players who have been selected, have gone through rigorous schedules, discipline, hard work and I am sure the best 16 with the spirit of sportsmanship are geared up to win the World cup for the 3rd time"

Mr. I. Ajay Reddy says "My Team with the 16 Players are all motivated exceptionally and are geared up to improve, achieve and succeed. They have been working so hard to make themselves more challenging and become the best every single day. Mentally and physically they have groomed themselves well. Excitement is building up as we our comrades"



The World Cup will consist of a total of 24 matches to be played in 9 cities PAN India.